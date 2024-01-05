'I had to do something': Turkish volunteer feeds Japan earthquake victims

On a chilly Friday morning in the quake-hit Japanese town of Wajima, Aydin Muhammet and his employees served steaming bowls of soup and rice in front of a community centre for evacuees.

The Turkish national's 10-man volunteer team from the construction company he owns in central Japan has been at work since Thursday afternoon, offering victims their first hot meals since a magnitude 7.6 earthquake levelled much of their city on New Year's Day.

Rushing to disaster zones to lend a helping hand has become Muhammet's second calling since the massive temblor and tsunami on the other side of the Japanese archipelago killed roughly 20,000 people in March 2011.

Muhammet, who has been living in his wife's native land for the past 30 years, said he was restless to bring aid since seeing the news of the devastation on TV. He sprang into action as soon as he learned the roads to Wajima had opened up.

Furiously working the phones in search of stores to stock up on supplies, Muhammet and his team - seven other compatriots and two Vietnamese - left their home in Nagoya around 3 am on Thursday, shoving aside worries about driving through snow country without proper tyres.

"I just had to do something," he said.