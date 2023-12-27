World's biggest nuclear plant in Japan to resume path towards restart

Japan's nuclear power regulator on Wednesday lifted an operational ban it imposed on Tokyo Electric Power's massive Kashiwazaki-Kariwa power plant two years ago, clearing the path for it to resume a process towards a restart.

Tepco has been eager to bring the world's largest atomic power plant back online to slash operating costs, but a resumption still needs local consent in Niigata prefecture, on the Sea of Japan coast.

With capacity of 8,212 megawatts (MW), the plant has been offline since around 2011, when the Fukushima disaster prompted the eventual shutdown of all nuclear power plants in Japan at the time.