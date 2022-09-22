India PM Modi to visit Japan for state funeral of Shinzo Abe

Fu Zhenghua was handed a suspended death sentence that will be commuted to life imprisonment for accepting bribes
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Japan on Sept 27 to attend the state funeral of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the Indian government said on Thursday.
Modi will also separately meet Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, the statement added.
Abe, the longest-serving leader of modern Japan, was gunned down in July while campaigning for a parliamentary election.