China's Xi frets about COVID in rural areas, sees 'light ahead'

National Immigration Administration officials said that, on average, half a million people had moved in or out of China each day since its borders reopened on Jan. 8, state media reported. That is expected to rise to 600,000 a day once the holiday formally starts on Saturday.

But as workers flood out of megacities such as Shanghai, where officials say the virus has peaked, many are heading to towns and villages where unvaccinated elderly have yet to be exposed to COVID and health care systems are less equipped.

'LAST MILE'

As the COVID surge intensified, some were putting the virus out of their mind as they headed for the departure gates.

Travellers bustled through railway stations and subways in Beijing and Shanghai, many ferrying large wheeled suitcases and boxes stuffed with food and gifts.

"I used to be a little worried (about COVID-19)," said migrant worker Jiang Zhiguang, waiting among the crowds at Shanghai's Hongqiao Railway Station.

"Now it doesn't matter anymore. Now it's okay if you get infected. You'll just be sick for two days only," Jiang, 30, said.

Others will return to mourn relatives who have died. For some of those, that bereavement is mixed with anger over what they say was a lack of preparation to protect the vulnerable elderly before the sudden policy U-turn.

In more isolated areas far from the swift urban outbreaks, state medical workers are this week going door-to-door in some outlying villages to vaccinate the elderly, with the official Xinhua news agency describing the effort as the "last mile".

Clinics in rural villages and towns are being fitted with oxygenators, and medical vehicles have also been deployed to places considered at risk.

While authorities confirmed on Saturday a huge increase in deaths - announcing that nearly 60,000 people with COVID had died in hospitals between Dec 8 and Jan 12 - state media said that heath officials were not yet ready to give the World Health Organization (WHO) the extra data it is now seeking.

Specifically, the UN agency wants information on so-called excess mortality - the number of all deaths beyond the norm during a crisis, the WHO said in a statement on Tuesday.