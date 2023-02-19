New Zealand's cyclone death toll at 11, thousands still missing

More fatalities are possible, Hipkins told reporters in the capital Wellington, as 6,431 people remained missing, while 3,216 had been reported safe.

Lives had been "turned upside down" by the disaster and recovery was a "steep mountain ahead", he said, pointing to disrupted telecommunications, shortages of fresh water and damaged roads still restricting access to some areas.

Supply chains were disrupted causing problems moving goods, many crops had been destroyed, and 28,000 homes were still without power, he said.

"The true extent of the devastation and loss become clearer with every passing day," the prime minister said.

A team from Fiji would leave for New Zealand in coming days to assist with recovery, one of 12 offers of international aid received so far, Hipkins said. Twenty-seven emergency workers from Australia are assisting with the relief effort.