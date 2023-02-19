    বাংলা

    New Zealand's cyclone death toll at 11, thousands still missing

    Prime minister Chris Hipkins says more fatalities are possible as 6,431 people remain missing

    Reuters
    Published : 19 Feb 2023, 06:11 AM
    Updated : 19 Feb 2023, 06:11 AM

    The death toll from Cyclone Gabrielle in New Zealand climbed to 11 on Sunday as thousands of people remained missing a week after the storm struck the country's North Island.

    The cyclone hit the island's northernmost region on Feb 12 and tracked down the east coast, inflicting widespread devastation. Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has called Gabrielle New Zealand's biggest natural disaster this century.

    On Sunday, police said two more people had died in hard-hit Hawke's Bay in circumstances related to the cyclone.

    More fatalities are possible, Hipkins told reporters in the capital Wellington, as 6,431 people remained missing, while 3,216 had been reported safe.

    Lives had been "turned upside down" by the disaster and recovery was a "steep mountain ahead", he said, pointing to disrupted telecommunications, shortages of fresh water and damaged roads still restricting access to some areas.

    Supply chains were disrupted causing problems moving goods, many crops had been destroyed, and 28,000 homes were still without power, he said.

    "The true extent of the devastation and loss become clearer with every passing day," the prime minister said.

    A team from Fiji would leave for New Zealand in coming days to assist with recovery, one of 12 offers of international aid received so far, Hipkins said. Twenty-seven emergency workers from Australia are assisting with the relief effort.

    Recovery efforts continued on Sunday, with teams from Auckland Council carrying out rapid building assessments on damaged homes in the coastal areas of Muriwai and Piha, about 60 km (40 miles) west of the nation's largest city, Auckland.

    Emergency authorities and the military have been dropping critical supplies via helicopter to communities stranded since the cyclone, which washed away farms, bridges and livestock and inundated homes.

    Police have sent an extra 100 officers to Hawke's Bay and nearby Tairawhiti, including to isolated areas, amid reports of looting.

    “The police are working to maintain law and order," Hipkins said.

    RELATED STORIES
    A North Korea flag flutters next to concertina wire at the North Korean embassy in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia March 9, 2017.
    N Korea confirms ICBM drill
    North Korea launched a long-range ballistic missile into the sea off Japan's west coast on Saturday afternoon
    OpenAI and ChatGPT logos are seen in this illustration taken, Feb 3, 2023.
    Chinese tech firms working on ChatGPT-style technology
    Chatbots in China mostly focus on social interactions whereas ChatGPT, which learns from vast amounts of data, performs better at more professional tasks, such as programming and essay writing
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends the groundbreaking ceremony for Kangdong Greenhouse Farm, in Pyongyang, North Korea, in this photo released on February 15, 2023 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
    N Korea threatens unprecedented action over allied military drills
    The North's foreign ministry also said it would consider additional military action if the UN Security Council, under the influence of the US, continues to pressure Pyongyang
    A view of flood damage in the aftermath of cyclone Gabrielle in Hawke's Bay, New Zealand, in this picture released on Feb 15, 2023.
    Cyclone in New Zealand leaves 7 dead
    The disaster cut off entire towns, washed away farms, bridges and livestock and inundated homes, stranding people on rooftops

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher