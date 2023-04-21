    বাংলা

    China's foreign minister: Both sides of the Taiwan Strait belong to China

    Qin made the remarks at the Lanting Forum in Shanghai, where he discussed a wide range of topics from debt, the global economy, and Taiwan

    Reuters
    Published : 21 April 2023, 03:34 AM
    Updated : 21 April 2023, 03:34 AM

    China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang said on Friday that both sides of the Taiwan Strait belong to China, and that it is right and proper for China to uphold its sovereignty.

    Qin made the remarks at the Lanting Forum in Shanghai, where he discussed a wide range of topics from debt, the global economy, and Taiwan.

    "Recently there has been absurd rhetoric accusing China of upending the status quo, disrupting peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait," Qin said. "The logic is absurd and the conclusion dangerous."

    He added that "fair-minded people can see who is engaged in hegemonic bullying and high-minded practices."

    "It is not the Chinese mainland, but the Taiwan independence separatist forces and a handful of countries attempting to disrupt the status quo," Qin said. "Those who play with fire on Taiwan will eventually get themselves burned."

    China recently held military exercises around the self-ruled island after Taiwan's president, Tsai Ing-wen, returned to Taipei following a meeting in Los Angeles with US House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

    Beijing views democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory, a claim the government in Taipei strongly rejects, and routinely denounces high-level meetings between Taiwanese and foreign leaders and officials.

    RELATED STORIES
    German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and her North Macedonian counterpart, Bujar Osmani (not pictured) speak to reporters in Skopje, North Macedonia March 23,2023.
    Germany foreign minister embarks on post-Macron 'damage control' in China trip
    Macron provoked a backlash in the US and Europe when he called on the EU to reduce dependence on the US and cautioned against being drawn into a crisis over Taiwan
    German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock speaks during a joint press conference with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang (not pictured) at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, April 14, 2023.
    Parts of China trip 'more than shocking': German FM
    The blunt remarks followed Baerbock's visit to Beijing last week where she warned that any attempt by China to control Taiwan would be unacceptable
    German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock speaks during a joint press conference with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang (not pictured) at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, April 14, 2023.
    Europe presses tough Taiwan stance
    German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said any attempt by China to control Taiwan would be unacceptable and would have serious repercussions for Europe
    The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG-69), deployed to the US 7th Fleet area of operations, conducts underway operations, at an undisclosed location in South China Sea, in this handout picture released on April 10, 2023.
    US warship sails through Taiwan Strait following China war games
    China officially ended its three days of exercises around Taiwan last Monday where it practiced precision strikes and blockading the island

    Opinion

    A tribute to sculptor Syed Abdullah Khalid
    Takir Hossain
    Adoption: a heavenly bliss
    Tasneem Hossain
    Who instigated Dr Imtiaz to malign Bangabandhu with a fake story?
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury
    The light of Easter
    Syed Badrul Ahsan