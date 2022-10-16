Xi touts COVID fight, China economic model in party congress speech

President Xi Jinping on Sunday touted the ruling Communist Party's fight against COVID-19 while reiterating support for the private sector and allowing markets to play a key role even as China fine-tunes a "socialist economic system".

During a speech at the start of a congress where he is widely expected to win a third leadership term that cements his place as the country's most powerful ruler since Mao Zedong, Xi also lauded the party's taking control of the situation in Hong Kong, which was rocked by anti-government protests in 2019.

The twice-a-decade gathering of roughly 2,300 delegates from around the country began in the vast Great Hall of the People on the west side of Tiananmen Square amid tight security and under blue skies after several smoggy days in the Chinese capital.

On Taiwan, Xi said, "We have resolutely waged a major struggle against separatism and interference, demonstrating our strong determination and ability to safeguard state sovereignty and territorial integrity and oppose Taiwan independence."

The delegates, wearing blue face masks, responded with loud applause.

Xi said the party of 96 million members "has won the largest battle against poverty in human history."

In his decade in power, Xi, 69 has set China on an increasingly authoritarian path that has prioritised security, state control of the economy in the name of "common prosperity", a more assertive diplomacy, a stronger military and intensifying pressure to seize democratically governed Taiwan.

Analysts generally do not expect any significant change in policy direction.