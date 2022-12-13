China axes travel tracking app in latest easing of COVID curbs

People in China celebrated the withdrawal on Tuesday of a state-mandated app used to track whether they had travelled to COVID-stricken areas, in the latest loosening of some of the world's toughest anti-virus rules.

China last week started axing key parts of its stringent 'zero-COVID' regime in the wake of widespread protests against the curbs last month which had marked the biggest show of public discontent in mainland China since President Xi Jinping came to power in 2012.

This has included dropping mandatory testing prior to many public activities, reining in quarantine, and now shutting down an app called 'itinerary code' which critics had said could be used for mass surveillance and social control of the population.

As authorities deactivated the app at midnight on Monday, China's four telecoms firms said they would delete users' data associated with the app. Netizens took to social media platform Weibo to cheer its demise.

"Goodbye itinerary code, I hope to never see you again," wrote one user. "The hand that stretched out to exert power during the epidemic should now be pulled back," wrote another.

Itinerary codes were mainly used to track domestic travel within China, while authorities also use so-called health codes that residents must scan to enter public venues in order to check whether they may have been in contact with the virus.

While authorities have not announced their demise, several cities including Shanghai have said that residents are no longer required to show these codes when entering places such as shops and restaurants.