Malaysia halves jail sentence of ex-prime minister Najib

Malaysia halved the jail sentence on Friday of former premier Najib Razak, who was convicted of graft and money laundering related to the multibillion-dollar 1MDB scandal, a move expected to raise further questions about Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's commitment to fighting graft.

Anwar campaigned on an anti-corruption platform, but joined hands with Najib's graft-tainted party, the United National Malays Organisation (UMNO), to form a government in November 2022, after an election that ended in a hung parliament.

The reduction in Najib's sentence comes amid accusations that the Anwar administration is backsliding on reforms, after a string of graft cases linked to Najib and other UMNO leaders were dropped last year.

Najib, who began serving a 12-year jail term in August 2022, will be released in 2028 and fines imposed on him reduced to 50 million ringgit ($10.59 million) from 210 million ringgit, according to a statement from the secretariat of Malaysia's Pardons Board on Friday.