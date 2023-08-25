Former New Zealand prime minister ordered to pay $3.9m after company collapse

The Supreme Court agreed. In the judgement, the court ordered the four directors to contribute NZ$39.8 million plus interest to Mainzeal creditors.



It stated Yan was most culpable and said he was responsible for the entire amount of compensation, with Shipley, Tilby and Gromm’s liabilities capped at NZ$6.6 million and interest each.



Lawyers on behalf of Shipley, Tilby and Gromm released a statement on behalf of their clients that they were "deeply disappointed then their appeal has been dismissed" and "they continue to regret the collapse of Mainzeal and its serious consequences for its staff, customers and creditors."



The statement said they will now take time to consider the consequences of the court's judgement.



Yan's solicitor did not immediately respond to a request for comment and his lawyer said he had no instruction to comment on the case.



Mainzeal liquidator Andrew Mckay told local media he welcomed the court's decision confirming the directors breached their duties.