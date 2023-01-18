China's pessimistic Gen Z poses challenge for Xi post-COVID

'EDUCATED PESSIMISM'

Young people, especially in cities, are often at the forefront of protests globally; students led China's biggest pro-democracy uprising in 1989, which Beijing crushed in a military crackdown.

But China's Gen Z has its own characteristics that present a dilemma for Xi, some analysts said.

In recent years, some young Chinese social media users have drawn international attention for their ferocity in attacking critical views about China online, including of Beijing's COVID policies. They became known as "little pinks", a term associated with the colour of a nationalist website, and drew comparisons with China's aggressive "wolf warrior" diplomats and the Red Guards of Mao Zedong's Cultural Revolution.

With the economy slowing under the weight of pandemic restrictions, a countertrend emerged, but not quite of the liberal type that pushes against growing nationalism in the West. Many young Chinese have been choosing to "lie flat," a term used to describe people who have rejected the corporate rat race by adopting a minimalist lifestyle and doing just enough to get by.

There is no data on how many Chinese are inclined towards those perspectives. Brewing under the surface before the protests, however, was one unifying factor: growing discontent with their perceived economic prospects.

A survey of 4,000 Chinese by consultancy Oliver Wyman found Gen Z to be the most negative about China's economic outlook of all the age groups. Their peers in the United States, by contrast, are more optimistic than most preceding generations, according to a study by McKinsey.

Some 62% of China's Gen Z worried about job security and 56% worried about prospects for a better lifestyle, far more than older generations, according to the Wyman survey conducted in October and released in December.

In the United States, the study released in October showed 45% of 18-to-24-year-olds worried about job stability, but scored better on McKinsey's gauge of perceptions of future economic opportunities than all groups except those aged 25-34.

Earlier in the Xi era, things were looking brighter.

In 2015, a Pew Research Center study found seven in 10 of Chinese people born in the late 1980s felt positively about their economic situation. A whopping 96% felt their living standard was better than their parents' at the same age.

"It's educated pessimism. It's based on the facts and the reality that they're witnessing," said Zak Dychtwald, founder of research firm Young China Group, which examines trends among Chinese youth, of the mood among young adults.

"I don't think these protests would have happened ten years ago, but this young generation believes they ought to be heard in a way that older generations didn't."

He said further unrest appeared unlikely in the near term, but the ruling Communist Party was under pressure to offer "some hope and direction" to the country's youth at an annual legislative meeting in March.

Failure to deliver such solutions could reignite protests in the long term, he said.