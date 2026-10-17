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Tarique pledges to top up startup fund if needed, backs young talent

Government doles out financial grants to 432 youth organisations to bolster community welfare initiatives

Tarique pledges to top up startup fund if needed, backs young talent

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 18 Oct 2026, 12:38 AM

Updated : 18 Oct 2026, 12:38 AM

The government has been working on a startup fund to support young entrepreneurs, with Prime Minister Tarique Rahman pledging to increase its size if needed.

At a youth volunteer awards ceremony in Dhaka on Saturday night, he urged young people to help build a Bangladesh that works for everyone, Deputy Press Secretary Md Suzauddhowla said.

Tarique presented the Youth Volunteer Award 2026 to 15 young volunteers and representatives of youth organisations for their contributions to voluntary work. Each recipient received a Tk 100,000 cheque, a crest and a certificate.

The government also provided grants of Tk 200,000 each to 432 youth organisations to strengthen their activities.

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The deputy press secretary cited the prime minister as saying young people must take the lead in national development and put the country’s interests first.

Tarique said young people had played a key role in major national changes, including the Liberation War and the 2024 movement, while older people contributed advice and guidance.

He urged them to channel their energy, courage and talent into development and public welfare.

Three award recipients shared their volunteering experiences at the event. Young volunteers from all 64 districts joined online.

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