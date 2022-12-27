    বাংলা

    Japan to require negative COVID test upon arrival for Chinese travellers

    Travellers from China who test positive upon arrival will be required to quarantine for seven day, Japanese prime minister says

    Published : 27 Dec 2022, 06:18 AM
    Updated : 27 Dec 2022, 06:18 AM

    Japan will require a negative COVID-19 test upon arrival for travellers from mainland China due to the rapid spread of the virus in the country, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Tuesday.

    Travellers from China who test positive will be required to quarantine for seven days, Kishida told reporters, adding that the new border measures for China will go into effect from midnight on Dec 30.

    The government will also limit requests from airlines to increase flights to China, he said.

    Japan reopened its borders to tourists in October after more than two years of strict COVID curbs, provided travellers present proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus tests taken before departure. 

