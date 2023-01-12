Chinese fret over elderly as WHO warns of holiday COVID surge

People in China worried on Thursday about spreading COVID-19 to aged relatives as they planned returns to their hometowns for holidays that the World Health Organization warns could inflame a raging outbreak.

The Lunar New Year holiday, which officially starts on Jan 21, comes after China last month abandoned a strict anti-virus regime of mass lockdowns that prompted widespread frustration and boiled over into historic protests.

That abrupt U-turn unleashed COVID on a population of 1.4 billion which lacks natural immunity, having been shielded from the virus since it first erupted in late 2019, and includes many elderly who are not fully vaccinated.

The outbreak spreading from China's mega-cities to rural areas with weaker medical resources, is overwhelming some hospitals and crematoriums.

With scant official data from China, the WHO on Wednesday said it will be challenging to manage the virus over a holiday period considered the world's largest annual migration of people.

Other warnings from top Chinese health experts for people to avoid aged relatives during the holidays shot to the most-read item on China's Twitter-like Weibo on Thursday.