    বাংলা

    China logs 52.2 Celsius as extreme weather rewrites records

    The temperature broke a previous record of 50.3C, measured in 2015 near Ayding

    Reuters
    Published : 17 July 2023, 06:57 AM
    Updated : 17 July 2023, 06:57 AM

    A remote township in China's arid northwest endured temperatures of more than 52 Celsius (126 Fahrenheit) on Sunday, state media reported, setting a record for a country that was battling minus 50C weather just six months ago.

    Temperatures at Sanbao township in Xinjiang's Turpan Depression soared as high as 52.2C on Sunday, state-run Xinjiang Daily reported on Monday, with the record heat expected to persist at least another five days.

    The Sunday temperature broke a previous record of 50.3C, measured in 2015 near Ayding in the depression, a vast basin of sand dunes and dried-up lakes more than 150 m (492 ft) below sea level.

    Since April, countries across Asia have been hit by several rounds of record-breaking heat, stoking concerns about their ability to adapt to a rapidly changing climate. The target of keeping long-term global warming within 1.5C is moving out of reach, climate experts say.

    Prolonged bouts of high temperatures in China have challenged power grids and crops, and concerns are mounting of a possible repeat of last year's drought, the most severe in 60 years.

    China is no stranger to dramatic swings in temperatures across the seasons but the swings are getting wider.

    On Jan. 22, temperatures in Mohe, a city in northeastern Heilongjiang province, plunged to minus 53C, according to the local weather bureau, smashing China's previous all-time low of minus 52.3C set in 1969.

    Since then, the heaviest rains in a decade have hit central China, ravaging wheat fields in an area known as the country's granary.

    This week, the United States and China are looking to rekindle efforts to fight global warming, with US special climate envoy John Kerry in Beijing holding talks with his Chinese counterpart Xie Zhenhua.

    RELATED STORIES
    A woman walks with cold patches on her forehead and neck amid a red alert for heatwave in Beijing, China Jun 23, 2023.
    World breaks hottest-day record for third time this week: US agency
    Expect many more hottest days in the future, says Saleemul Huq, director of Bangladesh's International Centre for Climate Change and Development
    A man carries containers filled with water during high temperatures in the Anapra neighbourhood in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico June 15, 2023.
    June was hottest on record globally: EU climate service
    The sea temperature rose to a new record in June due to longer term changes
    The sun sets over the capital's skyline as warm temperatures, wind and emissions combined to trigger a ‘high’ alert for air pollution, in London, Britain, Jun 13, 2023.
    June was hottest June on record globally: Copernicus
    This past June was the hottest June in terms of sea and air temperatures, the Copernicus report said
    People walk on a street amid an orange alert for heatwave in Beijing, China June 22, 2023.
    Beijing steps up hot weather alert to highest level
    On Thursday, the maximum temperature in the city of nearly 22 million people breached 41C and shattered the record for the hottest day in June

    Opinion

    Germany’s China policy makes life easier for its companies
    Yawen Chen, Reuters Breakingviews
    NATO dodges bullet on Sweden, identifies new divisions
    Peter Apps
    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan