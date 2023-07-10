One killed as heavy rain triggers landslides in Japan

Torrential rain over southwest Japan triggered landslides that killed at least one person, while three were missing, as authorities urged tens of thousands to leave their homes because of the danger of more landslides and floods.

Japan is the latest country to be hit by unusually heavy rain in various parts of the world in recent days that has raised new fears of the pace of climate change.

"The rain is becoming so heavy unlike anything seen before," Satoshi Sugimoto, director of forecast division at the Japan Meteorological Agency, told a press conference.

A woman in her 70s was killed when a landslide hit her house in the Fukuoka prefecture, while three people were missing after a landslide hit two homes in Saga prefecture, public broadcaster NHK reported.

The highest-level heavy rain warning was issued in parts of the Fukuoka and Oita prefectures, on Kyushu island.