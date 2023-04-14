Feeling poorer: Property slump hurting Chinese consumers

For new homes, the nationwide average price per square metre was 10,558 yuan ($1,543) for sales in January-February this year, 6.0% off its peak in January-February 2021, separate data from the statistics bureau showed.

A resident in the northern city of Langfang said her flat is now priced at 8,000 yuan per sq m, less than half the 18,000 yuan she paid for it three years ago.

"I have paid hundreds of thousands of yuan for a downpayment, paid off over 1 million yuan in loans and currently have over 1 million yuan in loans to repay," said Emily, who only gave her first name for privacy reasons.

"I'm not going to spend money on anything this year. I need to tighten the belt. The suffering is unbearable."

WEAK CONFIDENCE

To be sure, household consumption has picked up since China dismantled its draconian COVID curbs in December, with domestic tourism, cinemas and the catering industry leading the way. Car sales, on the other hand, were flat year-on-year in March.

Consumer confidence, while still below the range set over the past two decades, is also recovering from last year's record lows.

Retail sales were up 3.5% year-on-year in January-February and are expected to accelerate in coming months when compared with last year's smaller base, which was hurt by COVID curbs and lockdowns. March data will be released on Tuesday.

But some economists - pointing to a rise in household bank deposits of 17.8 trillion yuan ($2.60 trillion) last year - had expected a much faster resurgence in household spending, as seen in the West after COVID-19 curbs were lifted.

Data so far, including subdued inflation numbers, suggest most of the expected pent-up demand from the pandemic has yet to be unleashed.

Indeed, deposits rose a further 9.9 trillion yuan in the first quarter of this year. Many Chinese are using savings to repay mortgages early.

The lastest central bank survey found that in the first three months of the year, the share of respondents saying they preferred to save fell by 3.8 percentage points from the prior quarter but was still relatively high at 58%.

Nie Wen, an economist at Hwabao Trust, says record savings are unlikely to be converted into significant spending until the end of this year or 2024 as uncertainty about China's growth outlook within a slowing world economy remains high.

"Middle-class residents, accounting for 50% of consumption, remain cautious," Nie said.

Social media content creator Jane would have felt more like a middle class person had her 1.5 million yuan downtown apartment in the southwestern city of Chongqing not fallen in value by some 14%.

"We don't buy new clothes anymore and we don't go out," she said, referring to her and husband. "It feels like we've bought a prison for ourselves."