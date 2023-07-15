South Korea's President Yoon visits Ukraine

Yoon said this week his administration was preparing to send de-mining equipment and ambulances, following a request from Ukraine, and will join NATO's trust fund for Ukraine.

Although Yoon's visit was not entirely unexpected, it is "very significant" given that few other Asian leaders have visited Ukraine, said Ramon Pacheco Pardo, the Korea chair at the Brussels School of Governance.

Whether Yoon's visit signals a shift in policy toward providing more support for Ukraine remains to be seen, but the trip suggests a stamp of approval from Kyiv for the aid that Seoul has sent so far, he said.

"If he’s going it's because Zelensky allowed him to go, because he feels Korea is doing enough to warrant it," Pacheco Pardo said, adding that it also suggested South Korea may be doing more to support Ukraine behind the scenes.

Zelensky asked Yoon to boost military support when they first met in May.

South Korea's defence ministry has said it was discussing exporting ammunition to the US, but said parts of a media report that Seoul had agreed to send artillery rounds to the US for delivery to Ukraine were inaccurate.