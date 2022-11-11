Japan's justice minister resigns after death penalty quip

Japan's justice minister resigned on Friday, becoming the second minister to leave the cabinet over a scandal in less than a month, as Prime Minister Fumio Kishida struggles to stem his sliding approval rating.

Kishida's support has slumped to the 30% level in many recent polls, close to a danger zone that would make it hard for him to promote his agenda.

The justice minister, Yasuhiro Hanashi, has come under widespread criticism over comments reported in the media in which he made light of his duties, specifically signing off on executions, which he referred to as "tedious".

"I tendered my resignation to the prime minister," Hanashi told reporters, referring to his comments about the death penalty.