China's return to global stage checked by national security focus

These have included: promoting peace in Ukraine while holding talks with the aggressor Russia, rolling out the red carpet to Western leaders while escalating tensions over democratic Taiwan, and wooing foreign CEOs while taking measures seen as stifling China's business environment.

Analysts say what may appear as mixed messaging is the result of President Xi Jinping's renewed focus on national security, steeled by rock-bottom relations with rival superpower, the United States.

"The stark reality in China...is that security now trumps everything, from economy to diplomacy," said Alfred Wu, associate dean, Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy in Singapore.

Wu said the overwhelming focus on security is hurting some of China's diplomatic ties and its plans to rejuvenate the world's second largest economy, even as it seeks to stamp its authority on key geopolitical issues including the Ukraine crisis.

"For all that China says about wanting to be open to the outside world, it has progressively closed up."

Xi singled out national security, a broad concept incorporating issues ranging from politics and economics to technology and territorial disputes, in a speech after securing a precedent-breaking third leadership term in October.

A later speech in March at the National People's Congress was more pointed: China's security is being challenged by US attempts to contain its rise, he said.

While national security has always been among Xi's top concerns since taking office in 2012, his first two terms focused more on domestic issues like dissidents, rights activists and Muslim ethnic groups in China's northwestern Xinjiang region.

In his October speech, he added "external security" and "international security", in what analysts say signals a new focus to counter foreign threats, namely Washington.

Asked for its response to a list of questions for this story, China's foreign ministry said it was "not aware of the situation".

Ministry officials have repeatedly asserted that China is a responsible power that supports multilateralism and globalisation and have accused other countries of hyping up the "China threat".