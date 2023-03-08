Australian PM Albanese to meet Biden in US after India trip

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Wednesday he will visit the United States to meet President Joe Biden after a trip to India this week.

Albanese would not be drawn on expectations of a trilateral summit next week with Biden and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to announce a way forward on AUKUS, a major project to provide Australia with nuclear-powered submarines and other high-tech weapons.

"I look forward to the continuing engagement that I have with the US administration," Albanese told reporters before leaving for India, without giving a date for his US trip.