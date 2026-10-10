October 10, 2026

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Renshaw leads Australian resistance with unbeaten hundred

His knock steers Australia to 277-8 at lunch on Day 2 of the first Test against South Africa

Renshaw leads Australian resistance with unbeaten hundred
Australian opener Matt Renshaw scored 68 in his maiden Test innings on Indian soil after recovering from a stomach ailment early on day one of the Pune Test. Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

Reuters

Published : 10 Oct 2026, 07:27 PM

Updated : 10 Oct 2026, 07:27 PM

Australia’s Matt Renshaw scored an unbeaten century to keep up his side’s resistance as they went to lunch 277-8 on the second day of the first test against South Africa at Kingsmead on Saturday.

The touring side had been in a precarious position at 124-6 on the opening day but Renshaw led a fightback before bad light stopped play on Friday and continued his form into the second morning, reaching his second test ton almost a decade after his first against Pakistan in Sydney in 2017.

The 30-year-old brought up his century off 204 balls with his 10th four and was 102 not out at lunch, alongside Nathan Lyon on seven.

Renshaw, expected to open but surprisingly dropped to No. 5, was 46 not out overnight and moved to his half-century with a boundary off the second ball of the day.

Renshaw shared an 86-run partnership with captain Pat Cummins before the skipper got a thick edge to Wiaan Mulder, who was caught at second slip by Aiden Markram for 43.

Mulder bowled Mitchell Starc for six, but by then Australia had added a healthy 43 runs to their overnight total of 187-6 as the pitch looked to have lost the bounce and movement of the first day.

Mulder was the pick of the home bowlers with figures of 4-51 off 22 overs and could complete his first Test five-wicket haul after lunch.

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