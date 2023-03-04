Storms in US South kill at least 9, head to Northeast

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said at least two tornadoes sparked by the storm system ripped through the western part of his state on Friday. The governor said on social media that at least three people were killed in the severe weather, though he did not provide any more details. A fourth person was killed by the storm Kentucky, a woman who died when a tree fell on the car she was in, the Fayette County coroner's office said.

Aside from the tornadoes, Beshear said thunderstorms in Kentucky were generating winds of 80 miles per hour (128.75 kph), which are "strong enough to blow tractor trailers off the road."

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey said on social media that three people were killed in the storm in her state, though she provided no details.