Teen charged with attempted murder in New Year Eve attack in New York

A 19-year-old man accused of attacking three New York City police officers with a machete near Times Square on New Year's eve, a crime investigators have linked to Islamic extremism, was charged in federal court on Tuesday with attempted murder.

The suspect, Trevor Bickford, already faces similar charges in state court. It was not immediately clear which case would move forward first.

"We allege that the defendant plotted a jihad-inspired attack targeting US government officials, and on December 31st, 2022, attacked three NYPD officers who were part of the joint federal-state law enforcement operation protecting the Times Square New Year’s Eve celebration," US Attorney Merrick Garland said in announcing the charges.

Attorneys for the Legal Aid Society, representing Bickford, could not be reached by Reuters for comment on Tuesday evening.