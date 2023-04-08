Inside the US jobs report: Record-low Black unemployment

The data for March shows that has not occurred, yet. The 0.7 percentage point decline in the African American unemployment rate was the largest since November 2021 and was led by Black women, for whom joblessness dropped to a record low 4.2%. The rate for Black men ticked up to 5.2% from February's record-low-matching 5.1%.

Moreover, the gap between jobless rates for whites and African Americans also narrowed to 1.8 percentage points, the lowest since the Labor Department began tracking it half a century ago.

That said, with the overall US jobless rate edging back down to within a whisker of its lowest level since the 1960s, this may be as good as it gets. The question is whether such low rates and differentials hold relatively steady as the job market softens in the months ahead, as most expect, or whether the gains for Blacks, Hispanics and others erode more rapidly as they have done historically during economic downturns.

WARNING SIGNS

Indications of late-cycle behavior are starting to accumulate. Net flows into the labor market and the labor force participation rate are both improving, developments that research shows come along late in the employment cycle.

Employment in sectors often the most sensitive to cracking in the face of higher interest rates have begun flashing yellow.

For instance, construction employment, surprisingly resilient given the drop in housing starts since the Fed's rate hikes began just over a year ago, fell in March. And the manufacturing sector lost jobs as well on the heels of a decline in industrial production, one of the statistics watched closely for the onset of a recession.