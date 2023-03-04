Biden had skin cancer removed, doctor says no more treatment needed

US President Joe Biden had a skin lesion removed from his chest in February that was a basal cell carcinoma - a common form of skin cancer - and no further treatment is needed, White House physician Kevin O'Connor said on Friday.

All cancerous tissue was successfully removed, the White House physician said in a letter, adding that Biden will continue dermatologic surveillance as part of his ongoing healthcare but the site had healed.

Last month, doctors declared Biden, 80, healthy and "fit for duty" after a physical examination. They said at the time that a small lesion had been removed from his chest and sent for a biopsy.