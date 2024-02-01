Biden to visit Michigan's autoworkers amid planned protests over Gaza

US President Joe Biden will visit autoworkers in Michigan on Thursday, where he is likely to face protests over his handling of the war in Gaza, after several leaders of the state's Arab-American community declined to meet his campaign team last week.

Biden's travel to the election battleground state was intended as a celebration after the United Auto Workers Union recently endorsed his re-election bid. But his trip may be overshadowed by opposition from the state's Arab American and Muslim population, which is upset the president has not called for a ceasefire in the Israel-Gaza conflict.

The Biden campaign has kept details of the president's visit private in the face of expected protests.