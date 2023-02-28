Mexican soldiers kill five men in border city, rights group alleges

Soldiers in a northern Mexican border city allegedly killed five, unarmed young men who were driving to their homes in a pick-up truck, a local human rights group said on Monday, as it called on the government to investigate the shootings.

The victims were shot on Sunday while driving in the city of Nuevo Laredo near the US-Mexico border, the Nuevo Laredo Human Rights Committee said in a statement, before announcing on Monday it had filed a complaint with federal prosecutors on behalf of the victims and their relatives.

A sixth person in the truck survived and was hospitalized with gunshot wounds.