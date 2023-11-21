Argentina's Milei must learn political game to make the changes he seeks

Argentina's Javier Milei promised in his first speech as president-elect that there would be "no room for half measures" to revive the country from its worst economic crisis in two decades. But unless he can capitalise on political alliances, half measures may be all he can achieve.

The radical libertarian outsider heads a coalition with only limited representation in Congress. As such, he will be forced to negotiate with his new conservative allies and a sceptical Peronist opposition to push forward his agenda.

The economist and relative political novice scored a historic win in the South American country's presidential runoff on Sunday, breaking for the first time in decades the hegemony of the main two political coalitions amid inflation soaring towards 150% and rising poverty.

He has pledged a "chainsaw" plan for the economy, including eventually shutting the central bank, ditching the local peso currency in favour of the dollar, cutting back the size of government and privatising state firms like energy giant YPF.