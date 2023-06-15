US producer inflation subsides as energy, food prices drop

The Fed, which has hiked its policy rate by 500 basis points in this tightening cycle, signaled in new economic projections that borrowing costs will likely rise by another half of a percentage point by the end of this year because of the economy's resilience, particularly the labour market.

"There aren't as many factory price increases in the pipeline waiting in ambush for consumers and that spells relief for the inflation-weary American public," said Christopher Rupkey, chief economist at FWDBONDS in New York.

"Inflation isn't finished wreaking its havoc on the economy yet, but we can see the day is coming when inflation will come down to more manageable levels after the pandemic demand surge completely dissipates."

The producer price index for final demand dropped 0.3% last month after rising by an unrevised 0.2% in April. The PPI has now declined in three of the last five months. A 1.6% plunge in prices for goods, the largest decrease since last July, accounted for much of the drop in the PPI.

Goods prices, which rose 0.2% in April, were last month depressed by a 6.8% tumble in energy prices. Gasoline prices plummeted 13.8%, accounting for 60% of the decrease in goods prices. Food prices fell 1.3%, declining for a second straight month as eggs and vegetables cost less.

Food commodity prices have dropped back to levels seen prior to Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.