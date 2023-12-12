    বাংলা

    US concerned about reports Israel used white phosphorus in Lebanon attack

    Kirby said white phosphorus has a "legitimate military utility" for illumination and producing smoke to conceal movements.

    Reuters
    Published : 11 Dec 2023, 07:32 PM
    Updated : 11 Dec 2023, 07:32 PM

    The United States is concerned about reports Israel used US-supplied white phosphorus munitions in an October attack in southern Lebanon, White House spokesperson John Kirby said on Monday.

    "We've seen the reports. Certainly concerned about that. We'll be asking questions to try to learn a little bit more," Kirby told reporters on Air Force One.

    Kirby said white phosphorus has a "legitimate military utility" for illumination and producing smoke to conceal movements.

    "Obviously any time that we provide items like white phosphorus to another military, it is with the full expectation that it will be used in keeping with those legitimate purposes ... and in keeping with the law of armed conflict," he said.

    RELATED STORIES
    Violence escalates between Israel, Lebanon's Hezbollah
    Violence escalates between Israel, Lebanon's Hezbollah
    Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah have been trading fire since the war in Gaza erupted two months ago
    Reuters visual journalist Issam Abdallah. Reuters
    Israeli tank fire killed Reuters journalist in Lebanon
    The two strikes killed Reuters visuals journalist Issam Abdallah and severely wounded AFP photographer Christina Assi
    Colleagues of the two journalists of Lebanon-based Al Mayadeen TV channel, who it says were killed by an Israeli strike in southern Lebanon, mourn as they stand outside the channel's building in Beirut, Lebanon November 21, 2023.
    Israeli strike kills 2 reporters in Lebanon
    The deaths add to a toll of more than 50 journalists killed covering the war between Israel and Hamas, mostly in Gaza
    A mourner holds a candle at a vigil service at the Prairie Activity & Recreation Center for Wadea Al-Fayoume, 6, a Muslim boy who according to police was stabbed to death in an attack that targeted him and his mother for their religion and as a response to the war between Israel and Hamas, in Plainfield, Illinois, US October 17, 2023. REUTERS
    White House works on new measures to counter Islamophobia
    President Biden faces scepticism from many Muslim Americans for his staunch support of Israel's military assault on Hamas in Gaza in response to the militant group's Oct 7 attack on Israel

    Opinion

    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India
    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury
    Sunak gambles on return of Cameron