US carries out air strikes in Syria after deadly attack

The US military carried out multiple air strikes in Syria on Thursday night against Iran-aligned groups who it blamed for a deadly drone attack that killed a contractor, injured another and wounded five US troops, the Pentagon said.

The strikes were in retaliation for an attack against a US-led coalition base near Hasakah in northeast Syria at approximately 1:38 pm (1038 GMT) on Thursday, it said.

The US intelligence community assessed that the drone was Iranian in origin, the military said.