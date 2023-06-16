Asylum seekers told Reuters they believe Canada has a swifter and more inclusive asylum system than the United States.

Under the Canada-US Safe Third Country Agreement, which came into effect in 2004, asylum seekers crossing the land border between the two countries are sent back on the grounds they should apply for asylum in the first "safe" country they arrived in.

Built-in safety valves such as public policy exemptions that allow some asylum seekers to remain in Canada mean the agreement does not violate asylum seekers' right to life, liberty and security of the person, the Supreme Court ruled. Refugee advocates argue these remedies are not practically available.

The court sent the case back to federal court for a ruling on whether the agreement breaches asylum seekers' right to equal treatment under the law.

Refugee advocates argue the agreement violates that right because they say the US is less receptive to refugee claims based on gender.

Refugee advocates told Reuters they were heartened by the equality rights directive but disappointed in the court's decision to keep the agreement in place on the other Charter ground.

"This means that the border remains closed and it's not a good day for refugees," said Jamie Chai Yun Liew, who represented a party intervening in the case.

"It means we're in a long waiting game again for further litigation."