    বাংলা

    Canada's top Court upholds asylum-seeker pact with US to control flow of refugees

    Last year, almost 40,000 people crossed into Canada between formal crossings to file refugee claims

    Anna Mehler PapernyReuters
    Published : 16 June 2023, 05:16 PM
    Updated : 16 June 2023, 05:16 PM

    Canada's Supreme Court on Friday upheld an asylum-seeker pact between Canada and the United States but sent the case back to a lower court to determine whether the contested agreement violates equality rights.

    The verdict is a partial victory for the Canadian government, keeping the pact in place even as it sets it up for further judicial scrutiny.

    Last year, almost 40,000 people crossed into Canada between formal crossings to file refugee claims - the vast majority crossing at Roxham Road in Quebec, at the border with New York state. That influx of people has strained Canada's resources and prompted changes to the agreement. Refugee advocates argue migrant crossings would be more orderly and dispersed without the agreement.

    Asylum seekers told Reuters they believe Canada has a swifter and more inclusive asylum system than the United States.

    Under the Canada-US Safe Third Country Agreement, which came into effect in 2004, asylum seekers crossing the land border between the two countries are sent back on the grounds they should apply for asylum in the first "safe" country they arrived in.

    Built-in safety valves such as public policy exemptions that allow some asylum seekers to remain in Canada mean the agreement does not violate asylum seekers' right to life, liberty and security of the person, the Supreme Court ruled. Refugee advocates argue these remedies are not practically available.

    The court sent the case back to federal court for a ruling on whether the agreement breaches asylum seekers' right to equal treatment under the law.

    Refugee advocates argue the agreement violates that right because they say the US is less receptive to refugee claims based on gender.

    Refugee advocates told Reuters they were heartened by the equality rights directive but disappointed in the court's decision to keep the agreement in place on the other Charter ground.

    "This means that the border remains closed and it's not a good day for refugees," said Jamie Chai Yun Liew, who represented a party intervening in the case.

    "It means we're in a long waiting game again for further litigation."

    The US and Canada amended the agreement earlier this year, applying it to the entire length of the border as opposed to only at formal crossings.

    Since the amendment, the number of asylum seekers crossing irregularly into Canada has plummeted even as the number of people intercepted crossing in the opposite direction stayed high.

    Between Mar 25 and May 28, 618 asylum seekers crossed between ports of entry and were referred to the Canada Border Services Agency, according to agency figures.

    The number of people caught crossing into the US spiked in March to 992 from 630 in February and stayed high in April, US Customs and Border Patrol figures show.

    Twice, Canadian federal courts have struck down the agreement and, twice, appeals courts have upheld it. This was the first time the Supreme Court had heard the case.

    Refugee advocates in the case argued that the agreement violated asylum seekers' rights to life, liberty and security of the person as well as equal treatment under the law under Canada's Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

    Canada's federal government defended the agreement, arguing that it is part of the country's administration of its asylum system, that not everyone turned back is detained, that their treatment does not breach rights in a way that "shocks the conscience" and that there are adequate safety valves in place.

    RELATED STORIES
    Migrants seeking asylum cross the Rio Bravo river to return to Mexico from the United States, after members of the US Texas National Guard extended razor wire to inhibit migrant crossing, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, May 13, 2023. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
    US warns against crossing Mexico border illegally
    Officials said there will be ‘tougher consequences’ for migrants illegally crossing the southern border
    Migrants stand near the Rio Bravo river after crossing the border to, request asylum in the United States, as a member of the Texas Army National Guard stands guard to inhibit migrants crossing, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico May 13, 2023.
    Migrant crossings drop at US-Mexico border
    Border patrol agents have seen a 50% drop in the number of migrants crossing the border since Thursday, when Biden's administration shifted to a sweeping new asylum regulation
    Migrants seeking asylum in the US, gather on the Matamoros-Brownsville International Border bridge, in Matamoros, Mexico, May 12, 2023.
    Migrants in Mexico pin hopes on asylum app
    Some migrants say that seeking asylum via the app is much better than attempting to cross the border illegally
    Migrants hope to get their phones charged by aid workers while they wait between the primary and secondary border fences as the United States prepares to lift COVID-19 era Title 42 restrictions that have blocked migrants at the US-Mexico border from seeking asylum since 2020, near San Diego, California, US, May 11, 2023.
    US implements new strict asylum rules at Mexico border
    In El Paso, Texas, hundreds of migrants camped out on downtown streets trying to figure out where to go next after crossing the border from Juarez, Mexico

    Opinion

    US allies wary of a disruptive second Trump presidency
    Peter Apps
    Elders: the pillars of society
    Tasneem Hossain
    Europe's gas prices stabilise as storage additions slow
    John Kemp
    Exploring the potential alternative methods of electricity production