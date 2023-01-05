Migrants crowd Mexico's refugee offices amid fears of US policy change

Thousands of migrants have flocked to government offices in southern Mexico seeking asylum since the United States said it would keep restrictions used to quickly expel hundreds of thousands of migrants who have crossed the US-Mexico border.

Last month, the US Supreme Court said it would maintain a COVID-19 era measure for expediting expulsions of undocumented migrants to Mexico until it had had time to consider Republican arguments against its repeal, which US President Joe Biden said could extend the curbs until at least June.

Meanwhile, Biden administration officials told Reuters the measure known as Title 42 could soon be applied to more nationalities, including Cubans, Nicaraguans and Haitians, stirring fears of expulsions and encouraging migrants to seek asylum to safeguard freedom of movement inside Mexico, analysts and officials say.

Cuban migrant German Ortiz, who is waiting to apply for asylum in the Mexican city of Tapachula near the Guatemalan border, wants to make his way quickly to the United States.

"Once the new law is enforced, they'll close the road to us," said Ortiz, who arrived in Tapachula on Dec 31. "We don't want to risk it, we must get to the border now."