Evacuation order lifted for West Maui

"Evacuate your family and pets now, do not delay. Expect conditions that may make driving difficult and watch for public safety personnel operating in the area," the order said.

The island of Maui was devastated earlier this month after the deadliest US wildfire in more than a century swept through the resort town of Lahaina, leaving 115 people dead and 338 missing.

Search teams are still sifting through Lahaina's blackened ruins, although officials said on Friday that process was nearly complete.