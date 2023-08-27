    বাংলা

    Evacuation order lifted for West Maui

    Maui was devastated earlier this month after a deadly wildfire swept through Lahaina, leaving 115 people dead and 338 missing

    Reuters
    Published : 27 August 2023, 06:17 AM
    Updated : 27 August 2023, 06:17 AM

    The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency on Saturday briefly issued an evacuation order for West Maui due to brush fire.

    The order was in place for Anapuni Loop to West Mahipulu, the agency said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

    The order was subsequently lifted after firefighters stopped forward movement of the fire, the agency said in a follow-up post.

    "Evacuate your family and pets now, do not delay. Expect conditions that may make driving difficult and watch for public safety personnel operating in the area," the order said.

    The island of Maui was devastated earlier this month after the deadliest US wildfire in more than a century swept through the resort town of Lahaina, leaving 115 people dead and 338 missing.

    Search teams are still sifting through Lahaina's blackened ruins, although officials said on Friday that process was nearly complete.

