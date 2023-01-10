At least 12 dead in anti-government protests in southern Peru

At least 12 people died following clashes in Juliaca in southern Peru, the regional health ministry said on Monday, after a resumption of protests demanding early elections and the release of jailed former President Pedro Castillo.

The dead included two teenagers, the ministry said.

The latest casualties take the death toll from anti-government clashes with security forces to 34 since the protests began in early December following the removal and arrest of Castillo shortly after he tried to illegally dissolve Congress.