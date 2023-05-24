Student lit deadly fire at Guyana school after phone confiscated, police say

A fire in a school dormitory in Guyana that killed 19 children was lit by a student after school authorities confiscated her cell phone, police said on Tuesday.

The children, mostly Indigenous girls, died around midnight on Monday, most at the scene.

"A female student is suspected of having set the devastating fire because her cellular phone was taken away by the dorm's mother and a teacher," police said in a statement.

David Adams, the mayor of Mahdia, the town where the school is located, earlier confirmed the student's alleged involvement to Reuters and said she was not injured in the fire.