    বাংলা

    Extreme heat sizzles US West as deadly flash floods persist in Northeast

    Scientists say fossil fuel-driven climate change is heralding more extreme weather and warn that the world needs to drastically cut carbon emissions to prevent its catastrophic effects

    Reuters
    Published : 17 July 2023, 05:15 AM
    Updated : 17 July 2023, 05:15 AM

    An extreme heatwave peaked in the western United States on Sunday, with temperatures reaching 128 Fahrenheit (53 Celsius) in the California desert, while flash flooding continued to menace the Northeast, killing at least five people.

    Nearly a quarter of the US population fell under extreme heat advisories, partly due to a stubborn heat dome that has been parked over western states. While baking parts of the country, the heat dome has also helped generate heavy rains in the Northeast, a pattern expected to continue for days if not weeks, according to the National Weather Service.

    In Bucks County, Pennsylvania, just north of Philadelphia, downpours and flash flooding over the weekend killed at least five people. Nearly 7 inches (17 cm) of rain fell on the area in 45 minutes late Saturday, Upper Makefield Township Fire Chief Tim Brewer told a press conference, claiming five lives as vehicles were swept away. Two children, one aged 2 and the other 9 months, remained missing.

    "We continue to look for the two children," Brewer said. "We are not going to give up regardless. The weather is a factor but at this point we are going to continue the operations and have already set things in motion for tomorrow as well."

    New York Governor Kathy Hochul on Sunday urged residents in her state to avoid travel until the rain passes, saying that "your car can go from a place of safety to a place of death" if swept up in a flash flood.

    The rains were expected to ease on Monday but nonetheless created havoc throughout much of the Northeast in recent days, with Vermont in particular reporting catastrophic flooding in its capital Montpelier.

    The heat warnings spread from the Pacific Northwest, down through California, through the Southwest and into the Deep South and Florida.

    Death Valley, California, officially reached 128 F (53 C) on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service, although the famed temperature display sign outside the Furnace Creek Visitors Center showed 133 F (56 C).

    Furnace Creek in Death Valley recorded the hottest recognized temperature ever on Earth at 134 F (56.7 C) in July 1913, according to the World Meteorological Organization.

    Expecting to see history made, about two dozen tourists gathered around the sign and cheered on Sunday when the digital display of 132 ticked up to 133. People snapped pictures while US National Park rangers stood by in case anyone succumbed to the heat.

    "It's my first time being here so I feel it would be really cool to be here for the hottest day ever on Earth for my first time," said Kayla Hill, 24, of Salt Lake City, Utah.

    Phoenix marked its 17th consecutive day over 110 F (43 C), reaching a high of 115 F, and is forecast to tie the June 1974 record of 18 straight days over 110 F on Monday and extend the record for at least another week.

    The National Weather Service said widespread record-breaking high temperatures are likely to be recorded across the Southwest, in the western Gulf Coast and also in south Florida.

    Temperatures between 100 F and 110 F are forecast for portions of the Pacific Northwest. That could be particularly dangerous for an area unaccustomed to excessive heat, as many homes do not have central air conditioning. Meanwhile southern Europe is enduring a punishing heatwave.

    Scientists say fossil fuel-driven climate change is heralding more extreme weather like that seen in the US in recent days, warning that the world needs to drastically cut carbon emissions to prevent its catastrophic effects.

    RELATED STORIES
    A father and child walk the shoreline searching for shells during hot weather in Texas City, Texas, US, Jul 15, 2023.
    Heatwave forces Athens to close Acropolis, US Southwest broils
    A study this week said as many as 61,000 people may have died in the sweltering heat across Europe last summer
    FILE PHOTO: Unhoused people at a downtown Phoenix homeless encampment receive medical care from Circle The City's mobile medical unit on the 14th day of temperatures rising to 110 degrees Fahrenheit, in Phoenix, Arizona, US, July 13, 2023. REUTERS/Liliana Salgado/File Photo
    Phoenix braves relentless wave of extreme heat
    An extreme heat wave is baking the West and Southwest United States because of a high-pressure dome of air overhead that is preventing rain from reaching the areas below
    Val Martin and Ashford Joseph rehydrate after climbing stairs in Eleanor Tinsley Park as temperatures hit 100 degrees Fahrenheit in Houston, Texas, US, July 12, 2023. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
    Excessive heat bakes US Southwest
    The Southwest was bracing for potentially deadly heat with much of the area under an excessive heat warning
    Streets are flooded in Highland Falls, Orange County, US, in these cropped video screengrabs obtained from social media, Jul 9, 2023.
    Heavy rains pound US Northeast, with more storms on the way
    The weather service urged people in some vulnerable areas to seek higher ground immediately

    Opinion

    Germany’s China policy makes life easier for its companies
    Yawen Chen, Reuters Breakingviews
    NATO dodges bullet on Sweden, identifies new divisions
    Peter Apps
    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan