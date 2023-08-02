As Trump indicted, Biden hits fish restaurant, 'Oppenheimer' showing

The White House and the Biden re-election campaign declined comment on Tuesday. "We would refer you to the Justice Department, which conducts its criminal investigations independently," said Ian Sams, a White House spokesperson.

Trump's mounting legal woes, and Biden's silence, come as the two combatants in the 2020 presidential election inch closer to a rematch in November 2024. From a political horse race point of view, Biden is following a well-worn playbook: When your opponent is in trouble, stand clear and avoid any backlash.

The White House under most presidents has historically tried to avoid any appearance that it is influencing the Justice Department, and the Biden administration has taken special pains to try to separate the two.

"The Department of Justice is independent," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters last Friday. "You hear us say this all the time: We believe in the rule of law. The president has been very consistent on that."

The charges are the latest jolt for Trump, the first president in US history to face criminal charges.

Trump was charged in June with unlawful retention of classified government documents after leaving office in 2021 and obstructing justice, and in March was indicted in New York on charges related to hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels.