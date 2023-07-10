    বাংলা

    Heavy rains pound US Northeast, with more storms on the way

    The weather service urged people in some vulnerable areas to seek higher ground immediately

    Reuters
    Published : 10 July 2023, 06:32 AM
    Updated : 10 July 2023, 06:32 AM

    Heavy rainstorms poured over parts of New York and Pennsylvania on Sunday, with first responders rescuing people stuck in vehicles along flooded roadways and with more wet weather on the way for the US Northeast.

    US Representative Mike Lawler, who represents New York's Hudson Valley area north of New York City, posted several videos and photographs on Twitter showing rushing flood waters in Stony Point, a small town on the Hudson River about 40 miles north of Manhattan.

    "Significant flooding in Stony Point - homes and cars - and many people evacuated," he wrote.

    Similar flooding occurred in Pennsylvania. The Weather Channel showed video of flooded-out roads in Quakertown, located about 15 miles southeast of Allentown, where at least one stranded driver needed to be rescued by the fire department.

    Bryan Jackson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service's Weather Prediction Center, said a weather pattern more typical of cooler months had built over the Canadian province of Ontario and was interacting with the regular summer moisture.

    Central Pennsylvania and southern New York bore the brunt of the rain on Sunday. The weather service predicted widespread and possibly catastrophic flash flooding for parts of New England on Monday.

    The prediction center issued its first-ever high-risk warning, the highest level on a four-step scale, for the area surrounding Burlington, Vermont, on Monday, Jackson said.

    "We expect considerable to locally catastrophic impacts," Jackson said.

    The weather service urged people in some vulnerable areas to seek higher ground immediately.

    On Sunday, the area near West Point, New York, home to the United States Military Academy, was under a flash flood emergency, having already received 9 inches (23 cm) of rain, according to radar estimates, Jackson said.

    Blocked roads in New York's Orange County, which is home to West Point, prevented rescue teams from reaching isolated people, the New York Times reported, citing a county emergency management official.

    RELATED STORIES
    Samuel L. Jackson attends the 76th Annual Tony Awards in New York City, US, Jun 11, 2023.
    'Secret Invasion,' a Marvel mini-series without a 'superhero solution'
    It follows Nick Fury as he and his allies fight to stop the shapeshifting reptilian humanoids known as the Skrulls from invading Earth
    Water levels rise in Sunamganj even as rains relent, stoking fears of floods
    Water levels rise in Sunamganj as rains ease
    The Surma river flows 94 cm above the danger level at Chhatak point
    The Statue of Liberty is covered in haze and smoke caused by wildfires in Canada, in New York, US, June 6, 2023.
    Washington, New York breathe easier as smoke drifts further south
    The haze, emanating from some 400 wildfires burning in Canada, was still severe enough for the weather service to issue air quality alerts in some US regions
    Singer Celine Dion and Pepe Munoz arrive to attend the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2019/20 collection show by designer Alexandre Vauthier in Paris, France, Jul 2, 2019.
    Celine Dion cancels rest of world tour due to medical condition
    The announcement comes four months after the 55-year-old Canadian pop singer said she was diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder called stiff-person syndrome

    Opinion

    Is Germany the new defining military power in Europe?
    Peter Apps
    Is oil market’s glass half full or half empty?
    John Kemp
    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan