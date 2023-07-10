Heavy rains pound US Northeast, with more storms on the way

Heavy rainstorms poured over parts of New York and Pennsylvania on Sunday, with first responders rescuing people stuck in vehicles along flooded roadways and with more wet weather on the way for the US Northeast.

US Representative Mike Lawler, who represents New York's Hudson Valley area north of New York City, posted several videos and photographs on Twitter showing rushing flood waters in Stony Point, a small town on the Hudson River about 40 miles north of Manhattan.

"Significant flooding in Stony Point - homes and cars - and many people evacuated," he wrote.