No winner for Mega Millions lottery drawing, jackpot mounts to $1.25bn

An estimated $1.1 billion jackpot in the multistate Mega Millions lottery draw, one of the richest in its history, found no winners on Tuesday night, boosting the prize for the next draw later this week.

No one held the numbers 8, 24, 30, 45, 61, and the Mega Ball number 12 that were picked earlier in the night, Mega Millions said.

The next drawing for the lottery will take place on Friday, with the estimated jackpot now rising to $1.25 billion.

This was the 30th drawing since the last Mega Millions winner hit the jackpot in April. The winner or winners must match the correct six double-digit numbers on a $2 ticket.