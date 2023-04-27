US adds Belarus, Bulgaria to intellectual property watch list

The US Trade Representative's office added Belarus to an intellectual property rights watch list over a new law allowing the unauthorised use of copyrighted works from countries sanctioning Belarus for its support of Russia's war in Ukraine.

USTR's 2023 Special 301 Report on US trading partners intellectual property (IP) rights protections also continued last year's suspension of its review of Ukraine's IP practices, due to Russia's February 2022 invasion of its southern neighbour.

But the USTR's report added NATO ally Bulgaria to its watch list because Sofia did not sufficiently address deficiencies in its investigation of online piracy cases.

The report now lists 29 countries on its watch list or priority watch list for deficiencies and violations of IP rights. Seven countries are currently on this year's priority watch list: China, Chile, Argentina, India, Indonesia, Russia and Venezuela.