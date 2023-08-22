Ecuador first-round vote shows economy and violence are top concerns

Leftist Luisa Gonzalez and banana industry heir Daniel Noboa will battle for Ecuador's presidency in an October runoff after finishing in the top two in Sunday's first round, as voters' pocketbook concerns loomed at least as large as worries about violence in a campaign darkened by the assassination of a candidate.

Gonzalez, a protege of former President Rafael Correa who has promised to revive his social programs, won 33% support. Noboa, son of prominent businessman and perennial presidential candidate Alvaro Noboa, was a surprise second-place with 24%, providing some reassurance to nervous investors.

The contest was overshadowed by the assassination of anti-corruption candidate Fernando Villavicencio, a killing that is still under investigation. Villavicencio, who was replaced as a candidate by his friend and fellow investigative journalist Christian Zurita, came third with 16%.

Villavicencio's name appeared on the ballot papers because they were printed before his murder.