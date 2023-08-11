US suicide deaths reached record high in 2022, CDC data shows

The number of people who died by suicide in the US hit an estimated record 49,000 in 2022, a 2.6% increase over the prior year, government data showed on Thursday.

Over half of all US suicides in 2022 involved firearms, according to the figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

"Nine in 10 Americans believe America is facing a mental health crisis. The new suicide death data reported by CDC illustrates why," US Health Secretary Xavier Becerra said in a statement.