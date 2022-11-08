Twitter owner Musk backs Republicans on eve of US midterms

NEW LINE FOR SOCIAL MEDIA EXECS

Musk is not alone among social media executives in taking open political stances.

Sheryl Sandberg, former operating officer of Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc, for instance, has donated heavily to progressive candidates and endorsed Democratic presidential contender Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Like other executives, however, Sandberg stopped short of explicitly telling her followers how to vote and took pains to keep a distance between her personal leanings and her work.

Former Twitter Chief Executive Jack Dorsey has voiced a sense of alienation from both Republican and Democratic politics, while Meta Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg and his wife donated to two nonprofits that distributed grants to state and local governments to help them conduct elections.

In a statement to Reuters, Jessica Gonzalez, co-CEO of Free Press, an advocacy group, said Musk's comment showed he "is not showing himself to be an even-keeled CEO that advertisers can trust."

Last year Tesla moved its headquarters from California - its biggest market - to the more conservative state Texas. Musk also moved his personal residence from California to Texas, where there is no state income tax.

In April, Musk said on Twitter he believes that for the platform "to deserve public trust, it must be politically neutral."

Federal authorities are investigating Musk over his conduct in acquiring Twitter, the company said in a court filing last month. The US Securities and Exchange Commission and the Federal Trade Commission have not commented on any potential probes.