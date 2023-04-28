    বাংলা

    Former US Vice President Pence appears before grand jury probing Trump

    The former vice president's appearance before the grand jury comes as he is exploring a possible challenge to Trump for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024

    Reuters
    Published : 28 April 2023, 02:04 AM
    Updated : 28 April 2023, 02:04 AM

    Former US Vice President Mike Pence appeared before a grand jury investigating former President Donald Trump's role in efforts to overturn the 2020 election, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

    Pence was inside US District Court in Washington for more than seven hours, ABC News and NBC News reported earlier. Representatives for Pence had no comment.

    The former vice president's appearance before the grand jury comes as he is exploring a possible challenge to Trump for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024.

    Security was beefed up at the federal courthouse in Washington and a bomb-sniffing dog was spotted in the hallway.

    Trump, who announced late last year his bid for the White House for 2024, was recently indicted in a separate probe in New York over alleged hush payments.

    On Wednesday, Trump lost an appeal to block Pence from testifying in the special counsel probe, according to CNN.

    Earlier this month, Pence disclosed that he would not appeal a judge's ruling that required him to testify to the federal grand jury about conversations he had with Trump leading up to the deadly attack on the US Capitol on Jan 6, 2021.

    Special Counsel Jack Smith took over the probe into efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, including a plot to submit phony slates of electors to block Congress from certifying Democrat Joe Biden's victory.

    Ahead of the 2021 Capitol attacks by Trump supporters, the then-president repeatedly lambasted Pence for refusing to try to prevent Congress from certifying Biden’s win in the 2020 election.

    Trump is also facing other legal hurdles as well, including a separate special counsel probe into his handling of classified documents and a probe in Georgia related to alleged interference with the state's 2020 election.

    RELATED STORIES
    U.S. former Vice President Mike Pence delivers remarks, in part addressing his opposition to a grand jury subpoena for testimony about efforts to overturn then-President Donald Trump's 2020 reelection loss, to the Coolidge Presidential Foundation conference at the Library of Congress in Washington, US February 16, 2023.
    ‘History will hold Donald Trump accountable’ for Jan 6, Pence says
    Pence was in the Capitol when thousands of Trump supporters breached the building in an attempt to stop Congress from certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election
    PayPal co-founder and Facebook board member Peter Thiel delivers his speech on the US presidential election at the National Press Club in Washington, US, Oct 31, 2016.
    Republican megadonor Thiel won’t fund candidates in 2024
    His decision underlines how the Republican Party’s swing to the right on social issues is alienating some prominent, business-minded donors
    US President Joe Biden answers a question about the Republican position on the US debt limit as he walks away from the podium at the conclusion of a joint news conference with South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, US April 26, 2023. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
    Trump represents a danger to democracy: Biden
    Biden launched his reelection bid with a promise to protect American liberties from extremists linked to Trump
    A vial of the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine is pictured at the International Community Health Services clinic in Seattle, Washington, US, March 20, 2019.
    People lost faith in childhood vaccines during pandemic: UNICEF
    The data was a "worrying warning signal" of rising vaccine hesitancy amid misinformation, dwindling trust in governments and political polarisation, UNICEF says

    Opinion

    A tribute to sculptor Syed Abdullah Khalid
    Takir Hossain
    Adoption: a heavenly bliss
    Tasneem Hossain
    Who instigated Dr Imtiaz to malign Bangabandhu with a fake story?
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury
    The light of Easter
    Syed Badrul Ahsan