Former US Vice President Pence appears before grand jury probing Trump

Former US Vice President Mike Pence appeared before a grand jury investigating former President Donald Trump's role in efforts to overturn the 2020 election, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

Pence was inside US District Court in Washington for more than seven hours, ABC News and NBC News reported earlier. Representatives for Pence had no comment.

The former vice president's appearance before the grand jury comes as he is exploring a possible challenge to Trump for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024.

Security was beefed up at the federal courthouse in Washington and a bomb-sniffing dog was spotted in the hallway.

Trump, who announced late last year his bid for the White House for 2024, was recently indicted in a separate probe in New York over alleged hush payments.