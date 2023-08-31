New York says Trump should be found liable for fraud, even before a trial

New York's attorney general on Wednesday asked a state judge to declare, even before the start of a trial, that Donald Trump committed fraud by submitting false statements to bankers and insurers and overstating his net worth by up to $2.23 billion.

In filings with a state court in Manhattan, Attorney General Letitia James said evidence in her civil case showed "repeated and persistent fraudulent use" by Trump and his family business of false and misleading financial statements from 2011 to 2021.

James said inflating values of more than a dozen assets by hundreds of millions of dollars established the defendants' liability for fraud under the state's Executive Law.

"The cumulative effect of these numerous deceptive schemes to inflate Mr. Trump's assets, and hence his net worth, is staggering," and is "just the tip of a much larger iceberg of deception (the state) is prepared to expose at trial," James said.

Less than an hour after James' filing, lawyers for Trump and the other defendants filed their own papers seeking to end what they called James' "crusade against President Trump" and dismiss the entire case.