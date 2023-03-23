Storm leaves five dead from fallen trees in US

The bulk of mandatory evacuation orders, covering around 12,000 people, were in Tulare County, a flood-stricken region in the San Joaquin Valley, where high water from recent levee failures has inundated a number of communities.

The storm was the product of yet another in a recent succession of "atmospheric rivers", immense airborne currents of dense water vapor carried aloft from the ocean and flowing overland in bouts of heavy rain and snow.

It marked the twelfth such storm to sweep the West Coast since late December, the latest one notable for extreme winds that accompanied the precipitation and in some places wreaked the most havoc.

Five people were killed by trees toppled by high winds across California's Bay area on Tuesday - two in San Francisco, one in Oakland and one each in Contra Costa County and San Mateo County, according to officials and local media reports.

At least two of the victims died in their vehicles, and one was crushed inside a tent.

More than 20 other storm-related fatalities have been tallied across California from previous episodes of violent weather this winter.