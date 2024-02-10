Special counsel report on Biden memory is wrong, White House says

Hur said Biden would be difficult to convict and described him as a "well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory" who was not able to recall to investigators when his son, Beau Biden, died.

"We don't think that part of the report lives in reality," Jean-Pierre said.

"We just reject that this is true," Sams said.

Harris rushed to Biden's defence when asked about the issue after a White House appearance.

"The way that the president’s demeanour in that report was characterised could not be more wrong on the facts and (is) clearly politically motivated," she said, according to a pool report.

Biden and Attorney General Merrick Garland have sought to present the Department of Justice as independent from the White House, after Trump put pressure on the DOJ to shut down a probe into Russia's role in the 2016 election.

Biden said Thursday evening he still believed special counsels should have been appointed to investigate whether he or Trump had mishandled classified documents.

However, Sams suggested Hur, a Republican, may have been influenced by politics.

"We're in a very pressurized political environment. And when you are the first special counsel in history not to indict anybody, there is pressure to criticize and to make, you know, statements that may be and otherwise you wouldn't make," Sams said.

Sams said the special counsel's comment that Biden could not remember the date of his son's death was "really out of bounds." Biden reacted furiously on Thursday night to Hur's comment about his son, saying "how the hell dare he" bring this up.