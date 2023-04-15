Airman suspected of leaking secret US documents hit with federal charges

This leak did not come to light until it was reported by the New York Times last week even though the documents were posted on a social media website weeks earlier.

US President Joe Biden said on Friday he ordered investigators to determine why the alleged leaker had access to the sensitive information, which included records showing purported details of Ukrainian military vulnerabilities and embarrassed Washington by revealing its spying on allies.

Fallout from the case has roiled Washington. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer has requested a briefing for all 100 senators next week while Republican House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy vowed to investigate.

"The Biden administration has failed to secure classified information," McCarthy said on Twitter. "Through our committees, Congress will get answers as to why they were asleep at the switch."

Biden said he was taking steps to tighten security. "While we are still determining the validity of those documents, I have directed our military and intelligence community to take steps to further secure and limit distribution of sensitive information," he said in a statement.

MORE CHARGES EXPECTED

A criminal complaint made public on Friday charges Teixeira with one count of violating the Espionage Act related to the unlawful copying and transmitting of sensitive defense material, and a second charge related to the unlawful removal of defense material to an unauthorized location.

A conviction on the Espionage Act charge carries up to 10 years in prison.

The charges are connected to just one leaked document so far, a classified record that described the status of the Russia-Ukraine conflict and included details about troop movements on a particular date.